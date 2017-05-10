There's increasing evidence that healthy people don't need to...
And if you look at most nutrition guidelines and dietary assessments, they usually tell us we should be eating less of the delicious substance. But is salt really so dangerous that that everyone needs to avoid it? Maybe not - at least, there's more debate about the topic than the blanket recommendations would make it seem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Gets $4.5 Million In Asbestos Suit (Jun '09)
|29 min
|Meso Attorney
|15
|Doctor seeks to ease vaccine fears amid Minneso...
|1 hr
|zippok
|4
|NMMC, UMMC tagged for overpayments in Medicare ...
|3 hr
|Rod Knox
|15
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|5 hr
|readinfo
|168
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|16 hr
|NieshaaM_
|7,201
|Some Autism Parents Livid After Boston Herald P...
|Sat
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Mother's pertussis vaccine protection extends t...
|Sat
|KACHING4pharma
|1
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC