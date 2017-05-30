The Latest: CNN cuts ties with Kathy Griffin over video
CNN says it has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after she posted a video that showed her holding a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head. The network says it has terminated its agreement with the comedian to appear on its New Year's Eve programs.
