'That's exactly why we fought so hard for the ACA': Obama responds to ...

Former President Barack Obama responded to late-night television host Jimmy Kimmel's monologue about his son's open heart surgery, saying stories like his are why his administration fought so hard to pass the Affordable Care Act. Monday night on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Kimmel broke down a number of times while detailing his family's struggles with his son Billy's open heart surgery.

