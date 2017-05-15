Texas testing Trump administration over abortion providers
Texas is asking the federal government to reverse course and fund a state-run women's health program that excludes Planned Parenthood, an apparent test of the Trump administration over abortion policy. The state is seeking a waiver to restore millions of federal Medicaid dollars that were blocked under President Barack Obama in 2011 after the state's family planning program booted abortion providers.
