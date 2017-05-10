Texas lawmakers spar over 'anti-vacci...

Texas lawmakers spar over 'anti-vaccine measure'

12 hrs ago

California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Texas, and West Virginia, according to the CDC. - Debate about a bill before the Texas House about improving care for foster children quickly broke down into a heated argument about vaccinations on Wednesday, with one of the state's most conservative lawmakers saying vaccines weren't important for public health.

Chicago, IL

