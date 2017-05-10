Taking common painkillers such as ibu...

Taking common painkillers such as ibuprofen for just a week 'raises heart attack risk'

People who "self-medicate" by taking over the counter painkillers should take heed of new research warning they can increase the risk of a heart attack, say family doctors. Doctors and patients are being urged to weigh the risks and benefits of ibuprofen, diclofenac, celecoxib, and naproxen following the publication of the findings in the British Medical Journal Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard, Chair of the Royal College of GPs, said: "Chronic pain can cause considerable distress and discomfort for our patients, and GPs and our teams are keen to do what we can to alleviate this and allow patients in pain to have the best possible quality of life.

