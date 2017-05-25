Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of...

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Virginia special agent

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: KLTV Tyler

A suspect has been taken into custody following an overnight manhunt in the fatal shooting of a Virginia State Police special agent, authorities said Saturday. Virginia State Police said in an emailed statement that Travis A. Ball of Richmond is being held without bond on charges that include malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai... 2 hr a_visitor 147
Gay guys in illinois (Jun '16) 2 hr callme_teti23 43
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 13 hr Captain Obvious 83
News Poor and disabled big losers in Trump budget; m... 19 hr Prince John 1
News Trump budget director defends social safety net... Fri Red Crosse 22
News Caring For Your Aging Parents seminar puts focu... (Apr '10) Fri calisam 6
News Early Pregnancy Symptom - How To Detect Pregnan... (Jun '07) Fri TayTay 387
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) May 19 SissyBareFeet 169
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,699 • Total comments across all topics: 281,327,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC