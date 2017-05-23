Successful Aging: Four ways to change attitudes toward aging
Q At age 75, I think aging is getting a bad rap. It's harder to get a job, greeting cards make fun of us, we old folks are seen as responsible for problems with Social Security and Medicare and movies don't have enough of us as heroes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai...
|50 min
|ardith
|139
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|1 hr
|Dooley
|30
|Republicans already giving Trump's budget a col...
|1 hr
|Trade her off
|11
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|1 hr
|Kagome15
|7,205
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|2 hr
|Sanjay
|59
|Trump's proposed $4.1 trillion budget slashes f...
|2 hr
|Pence
|2
|Medicaid cuts coming in Trump budget - Washingt...
|2 hr
|ardith
|1
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|May 19
|SissyBareFeet
|169
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC