Study: Fasting no better than calorie counting for weight loss

Whether you watch what you eat by counting your daily calories or practicing intermittent fasting, either approach can be effective for weight loss, a new obesity study suggests. Intermittent or alternate-day fasting requires routinely alternating between eating little or no food and then feasting in your daily diet.

