Strapped U.N. health agency doles out cash for first-class flights, five-star hotels for top brass
The World Health Organization routinely spends about $200 million a year on travel - far more than what it doles out to fight some of the biggest problems in public health including AIDS, tuberculosis or malaria, according to internal documents obtained by The Associated Press. As the cash-strapped U.N. health agency pleads for more money to fund its responses to health crises worldwide, it has also been struggling to get its own travel costs under control.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elijah Cummings Said Democrats Gave Black Peopl... (Aug '16)
|2 hr
|C Kersey
|7
|Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b...
|5 hr
|friend
|1
|New science proves YOGA really works for treati...
|5 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|6 hr
|The Laughing Cow
|35
|Neurology Study Reveals What We Already Know: P...
|7 hr
|damon
|2
|Gay guys in illinois (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|FallenAciidMoons
|41
|NEW Dirty Ki...K (Sep '16)
|9 hr
|Tgis16
|20
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Fri
|SissyBareFeet
|169
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC