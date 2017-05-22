Strapped U.N. health agency doles out...

Strapped U.N. health agency doles out cash for first-class flights, five-star hotels for top brass

The World Health Organization routinely spends about $200 million a year on travel - far more than what it doles out to fight some of the biggest problems in public health including AIDS, tuberculosis or malaria, according to internal documents obtained by The Associated Press. As the cash-strapped U.N. health agency pleads for more money to fund its responses to health crises worldwide, it has also been struggling to get its own travel costs under control.

Chicago, IL

