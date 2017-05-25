Special prosecutor Mueller extols humility, integrity
Special prosecutor Robert Mueller III has given a heart-warming address to Massachusetts college prep school graduates, several days after his appointment to head an investigation into possible connections between Russia and President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign. The former FBI director was introduced Monday by his granddaughter before speaking at Tabor Academy, a private school in Marion.
