Senators want to remove Medicaid addiction treatment barrier
Maine's two U.S. senators are joining with a bipartisan group to introduce legislation designed to expand access to substance abuse treatment for people who use Medicaid. The proposal is called the Medicaid Coverage for Addiction Recovery Expansion Act, or the Medicaid CARE Act.
