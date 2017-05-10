Republicans already giving Trump's bu...

Republicans already giving Trump's budget a cold shoulder

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Westport News

In this photo taken May 19, 2017, a GPO worker stacks copies of "Analytical Perspectives Budget of the U.S. Government Fiscal Year 2018" onto a pallet at the U.S. Government Publishing Office's plant in Washington. less In this photo taken May 19, 2017, a GPO worker stacks copies of "Analytical Perspectives Budget of the U.S. Government Fiscal Year 2018" onto a pallet at the U.S. Government Publishing Office's plant in ... more WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump 's budget hasn't been released yet, but that's not stopping some of Capitol Hill's most important Republicans from giving it a cold shoulder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Republicans already giving Trump's budget a col... 1 hr BHM5267 2
News Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns 1 hr Wake Up Tupelo 6
News Elijah Cummings Said Democrats Gave Black Peopl... (Aug '16) 7 hr C Kersey 7
News Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b... 10 hr friend 1
News New science proves YOGA really works for treati... 10 hr Humanspirit 1
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 11 hr The Laughing Cow 35
News Neurology Study Reveals What We Already Know: P... 13 hr damon 2
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Fri SissyBareFeet 169
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,679 • Total comments across all topics: 281,195,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC