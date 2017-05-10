Republicans already giving Trump's budget a cold shoulder
In this photo taken May 19, 2017, a GPO worker stacks copies of "Analytical Perspectives Budget of the U.S. Government Fiscal Year 2018" onto a pallet at the U.S. Government Publishing Office's plant in Washington. less In this photo taken May 19, 2017, a GPO worker stacks copies of "Analytical Perspectives Budget of the U.S. Government Fiscal Year 2018" onto a pallet at the U.S. Government Publishing Office's plant in ... more WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump 's budget hasn't been released yet, but that's not stopping some of Capitol Hill's most important Republicans from giving it a cold shoulder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans already giving Trump's budget a col...
|1 hr
|BHM5267
|2
|Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns
|1 hr
|Wake Up Tupelo
|6
|Elijah Cummings Said Democrats Gave Black Peopl... (Aug '16)
|7 hr
|C Kersey
|7
|Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b...
|10 hr
|friend
|1
|New science proves YOGA really works for treati...
|10 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|11 hr
|The Laughing Cow
|35
|Neurology Study Reveals What We Already Know: P...
|13 hr
|damon
|2
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Fri
|SissyBareFeet
|169
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC