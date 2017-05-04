Republican bill: Some are worried sick
Obamacare mandated that insurers charge everyone the same amount, regardless of their health history and cover essential health benefits, such as prescription drugs, hospitalization and doctors' visits. This version says insurances companies can raise prices for those with pre-existing conditions and don't have to guarantee that treatments are covered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCAU.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GREAT Site / Great Products - that work !!
|1 hr
|Sheila
|1
|Helping patients with chronic pain during an op...
|3 hr
|Tired of BS
|1
|In Pittsfield, young artists go public to fight...
|4 hr
|Paul Kersey
|3
|The astonishing TRUE story of a CDC criminal co...
|5 hr
|Vaxxed
|8
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|5 hr
|Vaxxed
|1
|Measles outbreak sickens dozens of Minnesota So...
|6 hr
|Faulty Fraudulent
|5
|Science paper on vaccines accidentally admits m...
|6 hr
|Faulty Fraudulent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC