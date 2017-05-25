Report: More Americans with Alzheimer...

Report: More Americans with Alzheimer's are dying at home

Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

The Alzheimer's death rate has risen nearly 80 percent since 1999 and the disease is the nation's sixth leading cause of death. NEW YORK>> One in 4 Alzheimer's deaths in the United States are now occurring at home - a startling increase that marks a shift away from hospitals and nursing homes, according to a report released today.

Chicago, IL

