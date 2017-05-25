Report: More Americans with Alzheimer's are dying at home
The Alzheimer's death rate has risen nearly 80 percent since 1999 and the disease is the nation's sixth leading cause of death. NEW YORK>> One in 4 Alzheimer's deaths in the United States are now occurring at home - a startling increase that marks a shift away from hospitals and nursing homes, according to a report released today.
