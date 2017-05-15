Reduce Your Risk of Dangerous Blood Clots

The common risk factor for any form of hormonal birth control, including the pill, patch or ring, is the hormone estrogen, which increases the risk of dangerous blood clots, especially in women with a clotting disorder, a previous blood clot, or a family history of blood clots. Some of the newer hormonal birth control pills poses a greater blood clot risk than the older oral hormonal contraceptives, and the use of hormonal birth control patches and rings poses an even greater blood clot risk.

