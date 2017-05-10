Red flags went up on drugs, after the...

Red flags went up on drugs, after they were approved

20 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Gazette

Almost one-third of new drugs approved by U.S. regulators over a decade ended up years later with warnings about unexpected, sometimes life-threatening side effects or complications, a new analysis found. The results covered all 222 prescription drugs approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration from 2001 through 2010.

