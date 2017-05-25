Prosecutor: Rape sentence lenient, co...

Prosecutor: Rape sentence lenient, compares to Brock Turner

A California prosecutor says a man convicted of raping a relative received a sentence that is too lenient, comparing the monthslong jail term to the case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner. A judge sentenced 20-year-old Nolan Bruder last week to 240 days in jail and three years' probation for drugging and raping a family member on July 11 in Crescent City, The Los Angeles Times reported Friday .

