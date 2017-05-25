Prosecutor: Rape sentence lenient, compares to Brock Turner
A California prosecutor says a man convicted of raping a relative received a sentence that is too lenient, comparing the monthslong jail term to the case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner. A judge sentenced 20-year-old Nolan Bruder last week to 240 days in jail and three years' probation for drugging and raping a family member on July 11 in Crescent City, The Los Angeles Times reported Friday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|54 min
|calvin
|170
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|3 hr
|Cantbelieve Whati...
|84
|Skyrocketing Health Cost
|4 hr
|Fee Free LaRue
|1
|Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai...
|14 hr
|a_visitor
|147
|Gay guys in illinois (Jun '16)
|15 hr
|callme_teti23
|43
|Poor and disabled big losers in Trump budget; m...
|Fri
|Prince John
|1
|Trump budget director defends social safety net...
|Fri
|Red Crosse
|22
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC