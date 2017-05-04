Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion from Medicaid

In this Thursday, May 4, 2017, file photo, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, after the House pushed through a health care bill. Cutting nearly $1 trillion from Medicaid will give states the freedom to tailor the program to suit their needs, Price said Sunday, May 7, as he defended a narrowly passed House bill that aims to undo parts of the health care law enacted by the previous administration.

