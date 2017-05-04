Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion from Medicaid
In this Thursday, May 4, 2017, file photo, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, after the House pushed through a health care bill. Cutting nearly $1 trillion from Medicaid will give states the freedom to tailor the program to suit their needs, Price said Sunday, May 7, as he defended a narrowly passed House bill that aims to undo parts of the health care law enacted by the previous administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NMMC, UMMC tagged for overpayments in Medicare ...
|2 min
|Kid
|8
|Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14)
|2 hr
|HumanSpirit
|20
|Men made strange discoveryHere are the top stor...
|5 hr
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|1
|Anti-vaccine activists just sparked a U.S. stat...
|7 hr
|Vaccines maim kill
|3
|Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion from M...
|8 hr
|John McQuan
|7
|This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th...
|9 hr
|A Thought
|5
|Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark...
|12 hr
|Equal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC