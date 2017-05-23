Poor and disabled big losers in Trump...

Poor and disabled big losers in Trump budget; military wins

The poor and the disabled are big losers in President Donald Trump's $4.1 trillion budget proposal while the Pentagon is a big winner. Trump's plan for the budget year beginning Oct. 1 makes deep cuts in safety net programs, including Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program.

Chicago, IL

