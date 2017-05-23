Poor and disabled big losers in Trump...

Poor and disabled big losers in Trump budget; military wins

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Eric Ueland, Republican staff director, Senate Budget Committee holds a copy of President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 federal budget, before distributing them to congressional staffers on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 23, 2017. less Eric Ueland, Republican staff director, Senate Budget Committee holds a copy of President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 federal budget, before distributing them to congressional staffers on Capitol Hill in ... more Budget Director Mick Mulvaney speaks about President Donald Trump's proposed fiscal 2018 federal budget in the Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump budget director defends social safety net... 1 min Geezer 3
News Republicans already giving Trump's budget a col... 17 min Stop and Think 24
Sexual Health 21 min Uncle STan 1
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 35 min tobacco road 69
News AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:... 6 hr Hank 24
News Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai... 7 hr Red Crosse 141
News Malaria Growing Resistant to Drugs Used to Figh... (Aug '14) 10 hr Megan 2
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) May 19 SissyBareFeet 169
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,856 • Total comments across all topics: 281,250,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC