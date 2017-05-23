Poll: Older Americans want Medicare-c...

Poll: Older Americans want Medicare-covered long-term care

A growing number of Americans age 40 and older think Medicare should cover the costs of long-term care for older adults, according to a poll conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. That option is unlikely to gain much traction as President Donald Trump's administration and Republicans in Congress look to cut the federal budget and repeal President Barack Obama's 2010 health care law.

