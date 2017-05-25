Police: Tiger Woods arrested in Flori...

Police: Tiger Woods arrested in Florida for DUI

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KLTV Tyler

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says on its website that Woods was booked into a county jail around 7 a.m. on Monday. Jail records show Woods had been arrested by police in Jupiter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Morgellons - What I believe it really is (Oct '12) 3 hr babycat 282
watching wife get pregnant by another man 4 hr Mjf92 5
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) 7 hr Aaron 53
News Sheila Jackson Lee Blasts OMB Director For Diab... 10 hr Oh No You Di-nt 1
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 16 hr FREE PRESS BUM 91
News Few kids receiving mental health care - Zeni (Jul '08) 20 hr mess 19
News Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai... Sun Putins Glock Holster 151
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Sun calvin 170
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Cuba
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,494 • Total comments across all topics: 281,380,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC