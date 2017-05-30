Police: Armed man in custody at Orlando airport; no one hurt
An armed man at the Orlando International Airport was taken into custody Tuesday night after a nearly three-hour standoff with police, authorities said. No one was hurt, but the terrifying situation created confusion and anxiety as travelers posted video and photos online showing police at the airport with their weapons drawn.
