Pilgrims await pope at Fatima for canonization ceremony

Pilgrims await pope at Fatima for canonization ceremony

Read more: The Daily News-Record

The high point of the pontiff's visit Saturday is the canonization Mass for two Fatima shepherd children who reported visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago. Francisco and Jacinta Marto, siblings aged 7 and 9 respectively, died two years after the 1917 apparitions in the Spanish flu pandemic.

