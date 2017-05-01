Pfizer beats 1Q profit forecasts, but sales dip misses views
Pfizer beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter profit thanks to reduced spending on operations and legal costs, along with strong sales of key new drugs and longtime blockbuster pain treatment Lyrica. But the top U.S. drugmaker had a disappointing revenue dip of 1 percent as competition hurt overseas sales of the immune disorder drug Enbrel.
