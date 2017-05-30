Pelley out, Mason temporarily in as CBS evening news anchor
CBS' effort to brand itself as the home of hard-edged newscasts has achieved commercial success in the morning, but not so much in the evening - and "CBS Evening News" anchor Scott Pelley paid the price for it with his job. The network announced Wednesday that Pelley will return full time to "60 Minutes," the flagship newsmagazine where he divided his time in the six years since he replaced Katie Couric as evening news anchor.
