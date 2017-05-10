Parasites could be lurking in your su...

Parasites could be lurking in your sushi, doctors warn

Anisakiasis, an illness caused by eating parasite-contaminated fish or seafood, is on the rise in western countries where eating sushi and other raw or undercooked fish and seafood dishes has gained popularity, according to a report published Thursday in BMJ Case Reports. The authors draw a portrait of the illness from the experience of a previously healthy 32-year-old man who developed severe upper gut pain, vomiting and fever that lasted a week before he entered the hospital.

