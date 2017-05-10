Painkillers linked to risk of heart a...

Painkillers linked to risk of heart attack, study says

Read more: MyHighPlains.com

Taking even over-the-counter doses of common painkillers known as NSAIDs -- nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs -- has been linked to an increased risk of heart attack in a new study. The likelihood of experiencing a heart attack was calculated to increase by an average of 20% to 50%, compared with someone not taking the drugs, regardless of the dosage and amount of time the medications are taken.

Chicago, IL

