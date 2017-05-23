Over-65s with chronic conditions and ...

Over-65s with chronic conditions and disability - to surge to 2.8m by 2025'

A care time bomb is ticking with the number of older people affected by chronic conditions and disability set to soar in the next eight years, experts have warned. Scientists estimate that by 2025 there could be 2.8 million people over 65 years of age needing care in England and Wales - a 25% increase since 2015.

Chicago, IL

