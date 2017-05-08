Ontario teacher guilty of pushing ant...

Ontario teacher guilty of pushing anti-vaccine views suspended for talking to media

High school science teacher Timothy Sullivan was found guilty of professional misconduct relating to a vaccination clinic at a Southern Ontario school. An Ontario high school science teacher who was found guilty of professional misconduct after pushing anti-vaccination views says he was suspended without pay for three days for speaking to the media about the case.

