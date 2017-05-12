One of nationa s oldest veterans hono...

One of nationa s oldest veterans honored on 111th birthday.

17 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Austin Mayor Steve Adler declared Thursday Richard Overton Day in the city and also gave the street he has lived on for the past 45 years the honorary name of Richard Overton Avenue. While Overton concedes that 111 is "pretty old," he tells KVUE-TV he still feels good.

