Obesity in childhood has lasting health effects on the body
Obesity in childhood has long term health implications stretching into adulthood, a new study in the journal Obesity Reviews reveals. Examining data collected from over 300,000 participants across 18 studies, researchers from the University of Surrey identified increased arterial damage and enhanced likelihood of pre diabetes in participants who were obese in childhood.
