NY officer charged with murder in mentally ill woman's death
A police sergeant has been charged with murder in the shooting of a 66-year-old mentally ill woman, a death the mayor called tragic and unacceptable. Sgt. Hugh Barry was arrested Wednesday and was awaiting an arraignment on a murder indictment in Deborah Danner's October death, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|30 min
|Colie298
|7,208
|Elijah Cummings Said Democrats Gave Black Peopl... (Aug '16)
|34 min
|Ohbummer
|17
|Throat-clearing could be sign co-worker has med... (Jun '08)
|2 hr
|moarg
|205
|New Drug May Help with Premature Ejaculation (May '11)
|7 hr
|Dereck
|86
|Can Propecia Help Me? I am in my 20s and I'm Lo... (Oct '08)
|7 hr
|Dereck
|119
|Morgellons - What I believe it really is (Oct '12)
|Mon
|babycat
|282
|watching wife get pregnant by another man
|Mon
|Mjf92
|5
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|May 28
|calvin
|170
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC