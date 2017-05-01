New tick-borne virus worse than Lyme ...

New tick-borne virus worse than Lyme may be spreading

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KFVS12

The CDC mapped the number of reported Powassan virus infections over a 10-year period this century. There have been more cases since 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shoulder blade (scapula) pain causes, treatment (May '16) 1 hr Emmac 2
News Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09) 4 hr America Gentleman... 85
News More Asian American women getting breast cancer 10 hr Dr Modi 1
News Erectile Dysfunction: Symptoms and Treatment (Jan '15) 17 hr Stan 14
News Topamax Reduces Number Of Monthly Migraine Days... (Aug '06) 17 hr Stan 258
News Try home remedies for neuropathy (Mar '08) 17 hr Wwasson 225
News Options For Allergy Relief (Mar '09) 17 hr Stan 32
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Mon test 164
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) Apr 27 Qtpie59749 7,193
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,418 • Total comments across all topics: 280,734,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC