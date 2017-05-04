New opioid prescribing guidelines aim...

New opioid prescribing guidelines aim to cut use of potent narcotics

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Updated opioid-prescribing guidelines released Monday encourage doctors to avoid giving the powerful narcotics as a first-line treatment to patients with chronic, non-cancer pain and instead try other medications or non-pharmaceutical therapies to prevent a host of potential harms associated with the widely used drugs. Those harms include physical dependence or addiction, as well as the increasingly common risk of fatal overdoses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. warns states against defunding Planned Par... (Aug '15) 48 min BlunderCONS 175
News Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr... 54 min Ms Sassy 12
News Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai... 1 hr abroaderview 113
News GOP governors don't see 'Obamacare' going away (Oct '14) 1 hr BlunderCONS 211
B-12 and Lipotropic Injections for Weight Loss (Jun '06) 2 hr Shelly 4,746
News Finally! UK Government expected to make it easi... 2 hr Johnson J 5
News The wages of fearmongering 2 hr MMR Autism 1
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,575 • Total comments across all topics: 280,862,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC