New opioid prescribing guidelines aim to cut use of potent narcotics
Updated opioid-prescribing guidelines released Monday encourage doctors to avoid giving the powerful narcotics as a first-line treatment to patients with chronic, non-cancer pain and instead try other medications or non-pharmaceutical therapies to prevent a host of potential harms associated with the widely used drugs. Those harms include physical dependence or addiction, as well as the increasingly common risk of fatal overdoses.
