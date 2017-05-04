New leash on life: Michigan group fin...

New leash on life: Michigan group finds old pets new homes

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

A 15-year-old cat. A 14-year-old dog with a mouthful of bad teeth, a wart on his head and a kidney infection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Call on MOH to study vaccinated v unvaccinated ... 5 hr VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Vaccine opponents are gaining traction in Washi... 5 hr JUST SAY DUH 9
News New childhood vaccination campaign underway 5 hr VACCINES AUTISM 1
News Measles outbreak sickens dozens of Minnesota So... 5 hr VACCINES AUTISM 3
News Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai... 6 hr HHHvr 110
News Researchers create a roadmap of bipolar disorde... 16 hr Humanspirit 1
News Psychiatrists demand elderly care system overhaul 17 hr Humanspirit 1
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,844 • Total comments across all topics: 280,772,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC