New deals for drugs: No heart attack ...

New deals for drugs: No heart attack or your money back

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

This undated file image provided by Amgen Inc. shows the cholesterol-lowering drug Repatha. Warranties and money-back guarantees, long used to entice buyers of products like outdoor clothing and appliances, are now being used to sell something more vital: pricey new-generation drugs for diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and cancer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Researchers create a roadmap of bipolar disorde... 5 hr Humanspirit 1
News Psychiatrists demand elderly care system overhaul 6 hr Humanspirit 1
News Smoking ban plans laudable (Feb '11) 9 hr sneakypete8 5
What Is Acid Reflux? 9 hr nickmac 1
News Measles outbreak sickens dozens of Minnesota So... 10 hr friend 2
News Inesfly Africa determined to fight menace of be... 11 hr Joanyf 1
News Obama appears open to some health insurance man... (Jun '09) 14 hr Ron Paul Loyalty 107
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) May 1 test 164
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,386 • Total comments across all topics: 280,761,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC