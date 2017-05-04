New cigarette laws come into force th...

New cigarette laws come into force this month: Here's what smokers need to know

Smokers across the UK are being warned about new rules on cigarettes and tobacco that will come into force this month. By the end of May, cigarettes and tobacco will no longer be sold in bright, glitzy packs, but in drab green packages.

Chicago, IL

