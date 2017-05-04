New cigarette laws come into force this month: Here's what smokers need to know
Smokers across the UK are being warned about new rules on cigarettes and tobacco that will come into force this month. By the end of May, cigarettes and tobacco will no longer be sold in bright, glitzy packs, but in drab green packages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Banbury Guardian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NMMC, UMMC tagged for overpayments in Medicare ...
|2 min
|Kid
|8
|Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14)
|2 hr
|HumanSpirit
|20
|Men made strange discoveryHere are the top stor...
|5 hr
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|1
|Anti-vaccine activists just sparked a U.S. stat...
|7 hr
|Vaccines maim kill
|3
|Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion from M...
|8 hr
|John McQuan
|7
|This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th...
|9 hr
|A Thought
|5
|Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark...
|12 hr
|Equal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC