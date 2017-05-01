Nevada Democrat foregoes proposal for...

Nevada Democrat foregoes proposal for insulin refunds

An attempt in Nevada to cap insulin prices for people with diabetes and their insurance companies is being abandoned over questions of the proposal's legality. Bill sponsor state Sen. Yvanna Cancela says legislative attorneys advised her that the private-sector refunds she was seeking could violate federal interstate commerce and innovation laws.

