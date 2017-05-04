'Most of benefits go to millionaires': George Stephanopoulos...
ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos grilled House Speaker Paul Ryan on Sunday over the American Health Care Act, which narrowly passed the House of Representatives on Thursday. In an interview on "This Week," Stephanopoulos first asked the speaker why the AHCA, House Republicans' replacement for President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, allowed states to opt out of mandating that insurers not raise insurance costs for Americans with preexisting conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NMMC, UMMC tagged for overpayments in Medicare ...
|2 min
|Kid
|8
|Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14)
|2 hr
|HumanSpirit
|20
|Men made strange discoveryHere are the top stor...
|5 hr
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|1
|Anti-vaccine activists just sparked a U.S. stat...
|7 hr
|Vaccines maim kill
|3
|Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion from M...
|8 hr
|John McQuan
|7
|This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th...
|9 hr
|A Thought
|5
|Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark...
|12 hr
|Equal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC