More Health Insurance Woes Looming: Blame Trump or Obama?

Another year of big premium increases and dwindling choice is looking like a distinct possibility for many consumers who buy their own health insurance - but why, and who's to blame? President Donald Trump has seized on early market rumbles as validation of his claim that "Obamacare" is a disaster, collapsing of its own weight. Democrats, meanwhile, accuse Trump of "sabotage" on a program he's disparaged and wants to dismantle.

