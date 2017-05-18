Mom put nacho cheese on her Doritos. Three weeks later, shea s still in the hospital.
Lavinia Kelly hasn't been able to speak or breathe on her own since she was hospitalized three weeks ago with botulism, a rare form of food poisoning that she believes she contracted after eating nacho-cheese sauce sold at a Sacramento area gas station. Now, the Sacramento woman is suing the gas station due to her ongoing ordeal.
