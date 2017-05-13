Mild winter, wet spring means tick population up in Oklahoma
A mild winter and wet spring in Oklahoma this year means a higher population of ticks and the sometimes deadly illnesses they can carry. The Tulsa World reports that the Oklahoma State Department of Health has issued a warning alerting Oklahomans to the high number of ticks and risk of disease.
