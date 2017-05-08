Measles outbreak strikes Minnesota's ...

Measles outbreak strikes Minnesota's Somali community

There are now 48 confirmed measles cases in Hennepin, Ramsey and Crow Wing counties, mostly affecting unvaccinated Somali-American children, according to data released by the state's Department of Health on Monday. Of those impacted, 46 are children 10 and younger; 41 are Somali-American; and 45 have not been vaccinated against the disease, according to the data.

