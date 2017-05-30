Man who killed 4 people in Omaha sentenced to death
A man convicted of killing four people in Omaha in 2013 was sentenced to death Tuesday by a three-judge panel. The panel issued its ruling in the case of Nikko Jenkins, who was convicted of four counts of first-degree murder for the August 2013 shooting deaths.
