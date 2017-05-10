Linda Nolan exhausted from cancer tre...

Linda Nolan exhausted from cancer treatment but fights on for late sister Bernie

Linda Nolan has said cancer treatment has left her exhausted with her skin "burned and raw", but insisted she will continue to fight in honour of her late sister Bernie. The former singer and entertainer, 58, who found fame with The Nolans in the 1970s, was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer after a fall earlier this year - 10 years after she was initially treated for the illness.

