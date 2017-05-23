Light Lunch: Studenta s service dog gets own headshot in class yearbook
A Virginia high school student who attends school with a service dog found himself side-by-side with his canine in the school's yearbook photos. Andrew Schalk has Type 1 diabetes and uses his dog, Alpha, to alert him when his blood sugar levels are off.
