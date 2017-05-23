Light Lunch: Studenta s service dog g...

Light Lunch: Studenta s service dog gets own headshot in class yearbook

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

A Virginia high school student who attends school with a service dog found himself side-by-side with his canine in the school's yearbook photos. Andrew Schalk has Type 1 diabetes and uses his dog, Alpha, to alert him when his blood sugar levels are off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump budget director defends social safety net... 3 hr Red Crosse 22
News Caring For Your Aging Parents seminar puts focu... (Apr '10) 3 hr calisam 6
News Early Pregnancy Symptom - How To Detect Pregnan... (Jun '07) 5 hr TayTay 387
News Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai... 17 hr Just Think 146
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... Thu TOBACCO TRUTH 81
News Affordable Drug and Alcohol Rehab Ranch Residen... (Mar '09) Thu Gold 3
News What does a low blood platelet count mean? (Jun '07) Thu Prisy89 905
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) May 19 SissyBareFeet 169
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,837 • Total comments across all topics: 281,306,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC