Lena Dunham cancels live Lenny tour t...

Lena Dunham cancels live Lenny tour to recover from surgery

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

This Feb. 2, 2017 file photo shows executive producer and actress Lena Dunham attends the premiere of HBO's "Girls" sixth and final season in New York. Dunham is canceling her feminist newsletter's "America IRL" tour this summer to tend to her health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sikeston Area Humane Society: dogs available fo... (Aug '12) 2 hr Guest 9
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 5 hr Minnie Appolis Tw... 24
News U.S. warns states against defunding Planned Par... (Aug '15) 20 hr Choicerocks 178
News Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns 22 hr Obamacare 4
News Neurology Study Reveals What We Already Know: P... 23 hr Israelite Suprema... 1
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Fri SissyBareFeet 169
News Xyzal: State of the Art Antihistamine (Oct '07) Fri Jack 34
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,871 • Total comments across all topics: 281,165,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC