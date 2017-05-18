Lena Dunham cancels live Lenny tour to recover from surgery
This Feb. 2, 2017 file photo shows executive producer and actress Lena Dunham attends the premiere of HBO's "Girls" sixth and final season in New York. Dunham is canceling her feminist newsletter's "America IRL" tour this summer to tend to her health.
