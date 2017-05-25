Legalizing marijuana in Canada will j...

Legalizing marijuana in Canada will jeopardize health of young people

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

The federal government's bill C-45 to legalize marijuana in Canada will jeopardize the health of young people and Parliament should vote against it, argues the interim editor-in-chief of CMAJ in an editorial http://www. "Simply put, cannabis should not be used by young people," says Dr. Diane Kelsall, Editor-in-Chief , CMAJ .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) 1 hr Aaron 53
News Sheila Jackson Lee Blasts OMB Director For Diab... 4 hr Oh No You Di-nt 1
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 9 hr FREE PRESS BUM 91
News Few kids receiving mental health care - Zeni (Jul '08) 13 hr mess 19
News Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai... 22 hr Putins Glock Holster 151
News Poll: Older Americans want Medicare-covered lon... Sun UMoronRaceMAKEWOR... 2
News New Drug May Help with Premature Ejaculation (May '11) Sun Jay 85
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Sun calvin 170
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Gunman
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,520 • Total comments across all topics: 281,373,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC